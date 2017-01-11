Dumb Friends League to Open New Cat Spay/Neuter Clinic
On Jan. 17, the Dumb Friends League will open a new spay/neuter clinic for cats as part of its ongoing efforts to reduce the number of cats on the streets and in shelters. The Dumb Friends League Solutions - Cat Spay/Neuter Clinic will offer fully subsidized spay/neuter surgeries for all Colorado cats, including feral cats, community cats , and owned cats.
