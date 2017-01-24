DU law students get hands-on experience helping veterans
Law students Trent Cromartie, left, and Lesley Gray gather informations from Army veteran William Baca, right. University of Denver law school students along with their professors and other lawyers help veterans with pro bono legal advice at the Volunteers of America Bill Daniels Veteran Services Center in Denver.
