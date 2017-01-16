Denver's MLK Marade set to kick off Monday morning
Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. Marade kicks off Monday in City Park with a speaker's program at 9:30 a.m., with the parade itself heading toward downtown beginning at 10:45 a.m. The parade will proceed out of the park down Esplanade Street to Colfax Avenue , turn west to state Capitol grounds before heading south on Broadway to 14th Avenue. The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. program immediately follows the Marade in Civic Center Park's Greek theater.
