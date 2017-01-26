Denver's Appaloosa Grill Has Hosted Nightly Live Music for Almost 15 Years
If you're ever looking for groovy late-night music and are in downtown Denver, check out Appaloosa Grill on the 16th Street Mall near Welton Street. Nearly every single night of the year, a band will begin playing around 10 p.m., and play until 1:30 a.m. with a couple of 20-minute breaks in between.
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|35 min
|Rose_NoHo
|44,389
|25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder
|40 min
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|46 min
|Respect71
|26,849
|Lookin For Tar
|1 hr
|Lookingforblues
|74
|Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A...
|1 hr
|Melquiades Estrada
|1
|Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|bts
|53
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|18 hr
|Respect71
|73
