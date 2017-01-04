Denver will now send out residential plows when 6 inches of snow or more is forecast
Until the start of this year, Denver Public Works only sent out its residential plows when a foot or more of snow fell A snowplow goes past folks trying to push out an SUV stuck in the snow along Clayton St. and Evans Ave February 02, 2016. Residential snowplows will be deployed across Denver as a major winter storm gears up to pound the city Wednesday into Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|43,707
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|34 min
|tbird19482
|26,578
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Dollyduza
|88
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|12 hr
|Kevin_ Andrews
|18
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|13 hr
|demarco
|697
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|26,248
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|Tue
|Sneek Blee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC