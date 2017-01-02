Denver suspect fatally shoots 1 man, ...

Denver suspect fatally shoots 1 man, injures woman

17 hrs ago

Denver police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man and shot and injured a woman late Sunday night. The shootings happened in the 3400 block of South Lowell Boulevard at 11:30 p.m., said John White, Denver police spokesman.

