Denver sues owner of Sun Valley warehouse eyed for overflow homeless shelter after sale falls thr...
The city of Denver is suing the owner of a Sun Valley warehouse after a sale fell through and delayed attempts to open a new emergency overflow homeless shelter. Denver city officials signed a contract to buy the building near Seventh Avenue and Alcott Street last fall, intending to use it for shelter overflow and city storage .
Read more at Denver Post.
