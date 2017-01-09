Denver sues owner of Sun Valley wareh...

Denver sues owner of Sun Valley warehouse eyed for overflow homeless shelter after sale falls thr...

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Denver Post

The city of Denver is suing the owner of a Sun Valley warehouse after a sale fell through and delayed attempts to open a new emergency overflow homeless shelter. Denver city officials signed a contract to buy the building near Seventh Avenue and Alcott Street last fall, intending to use it for shelter overflow and city storage .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 21 min tbird19482 11
last post wins! (Feb '11) 29 min Princess Hey 26,266
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Wondering 43,817
My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12) 2 hr Tolmarah 91
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) 2 hr David 109
Denver tar (Nov '14) 2 hr chaco 95
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 18 hr Respect71 26,637
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,377 • Total comments across all topics: 277,747,410

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC