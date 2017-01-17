Denver set to buy one building for ov...

Denver set to buy one building for overflow homeless shelter as it fights for another

Denver's plans to move an overflow homeless shelter to a permanent site advanced Tuesday with the City Council's approval of the $4.5 million purchase of a building near I-70 and Colorado Boulevard. City officials still are working out renovation plans for the industrial building, 4330 E. 48th Ave. They expect to open it in March or April as the first of two potential city-owned sites for emergency overflow shelter beds and storage.

