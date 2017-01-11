Denver officials start talks about allowing evening marijuana store hours, as neighboring cities do
Pot shoppers make a late night purchase at Emerald Fields in Glendale, which is open till midnight, April 29, 2015. Shops in Denver are forced by the city to close by 7 p.m., and it's become an issue with pot shop owners within Denver city limits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 min
|Respect71
|26,686
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|10 min
|Respect71
|43,858
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|Tue
|Snow dayz
|98
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Dahli
|111
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|Mon
|tbird19482
|13
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|26,268
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|Jan 9
|Tolmarah
|91
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC