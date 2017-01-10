Denver dining news: Yardbird restaurant rises from the "ashes" of Gaia and the Black Pearl
If you've had a hole in your heart since Gaia Bistro closed on Jan. 1, boy do we have good news for you Yardbird has risen from the ashes of both Gaia and the Black Pearl , which shuttered last summer. Yardbird blends the popular breakfast and lunch items from Gaia with the dinner service of the Pearl .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 min
|Respect71
|26,667
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|11 min
|Alford
|43,844
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|13 hr
|Snow dayz
|98
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Dahli
|111
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|Mon
|tbird19482
|13
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Princess Hey
|26,268
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Tolmarah
|91
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC