Denver dining news: Yardbird restaura...

Denver dining news: Yardbird restaurant rises from the "ashes" of Gaia and the Black Pearl

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

If you've had a hole in your heart since Gaia Bistro closed on Jan. 1, boy do we have good news for you Yardbird has risen from the ashes of both Gaia and the Black Pearl , which shuttered last summer. Yardbird blends the popular breakfast and lunch items from Gaia with the dinner service of the Pearl .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 6 min Respect71 26,667
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 min Alford 43,844
Denver tar (Nov '14) 13 hr Snow dayz 98
News Kathy Sabine (Sep '07) Tue Dahli 111
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... Mon tbird19482 13
last post wins! (Feb '11) Mon Princess Hey 26,268
My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12) Mon Tolmarah 91
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,589 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC