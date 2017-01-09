Denver DA says police officer saved lives during August shooting death of wanted man
A Denver Police Department officer who shot and killed a 21-year-old man in August during a struggle over another officer's 9mm handgun will not face criminal charges. In a letter clearing Officer Sean Cronin of criminal wrongdoing, Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey praised Cronin for saving the life of fellow police officer, Eric Morales.
