Denver DA says police officer saved lives during August shooting death of wanted man

A Denver Police Department officer who shot and killed a 21-year-old man in August during a struggle over another officer's 9mm handgun will not face criminal charges. In a letter clearing Officer Sean Cronin of criminal wrongdoing, Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey praised Cronin for saving the life of fellow police officer, Eric Morales.

