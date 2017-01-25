Denver DA charges two in La Frontera robbery

Two men who allegedly robbed the La Frontera Steak House and its customers are charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery, the Denver District Attorney's Office said Wednesday. Denver police arrested Lawrence A. Evans, 26, and Jamal R. Bullock, 36, as they were fleeing from the restaurant on North Federal Boulevard early on Jan. 14. The pair was among three suspects in the robbery.

