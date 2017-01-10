Denver Center cancels Jan. 10 "Fun Ho...

Denver Center cancels Jan. 10 "Fun Home" debut after I-70 closure

13 hrs ago

Karen Elibacher, left, and Abby Corrigan appear in the national Broadway tour of the musical "Fun Home," which is slated to play the Buell Theatre through Jan. 22. The Jan. 10, opening-night performance of the touring Broadway musical "Fun Home" has been canceled due to road closures on Interstate 70, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday. Weather-related closures have stopped the trucks transporting the set to Denver from arriving in time, forcing "Fun Home's" debut to be pushed back.

Denver, CO

