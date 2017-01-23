Denver bootmaker crafts custom cowboy boots for Hickenlooper and other clients
Gov. John Hickenlooper wears his state pride on each foot, with iconic Colorado scenes cut into the custom cowboy boots he wears on special occasions. His wife, Robin, worked with bootmaker Mickey Mussett to create symbols that represent Colorado and the state's top Democrat.
