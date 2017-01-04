Denver bank robber in bright yellow construction vest flees on foot
On Jan. 4, 2017 at approximately 9:20 a.m., the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 8980 E. Hampden Ave., in Denver, was robbed by a man pictured here. It's not clear if he had a weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
