Denver bank robber in bright yellow construction vest flees on foot

8 hrs ago

On Jan. 4, 2017 at approximately 9:20 a.m., the Wells Fargo Bank, located at 8980 E. Hampden Ave., in Denver, was robbed by a man pictured here. It's not clear if he had a weapon.

