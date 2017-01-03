Denver-area police find boys, arrest mother for kidnapping

Englewood police said they found two brothers Sunday and took their biological mother into custody to be charged with kidnapping after issuing an alert because the mother did not have legal custody. According to the police, a grandfather of Dinapoli brothers Johnny, 8, and Joseph, 12, went to check on them after they went out to retrieve something from a car at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

