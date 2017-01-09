Denver ad firm Factory Design Labs sh...

Denver ad firm Factory Design Labs shuts down after 20 years

Read more: Denver Post

Denver's iconic, independent ad agency with posh offices in Cherry Creek and big-name clients like Audi, The North Face and Oakley, has shut down only two months after celebrating its 20th year in business. At its peak, Factory Design Labs employed more than 100 workers spread across offices in Colorado, Switzerland, Shanghai and California.

