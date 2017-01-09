Denver ad firm Factory Design Labs shuts down after 20 years
Denver's iconic, independent ad agency with posh offices in Cherry Creek and big-name clients like Audi, The North Face and Oakley, has shut down only two months after celebrating its 20th year in business. At its peak, Factory Design Labs employed more than 100 workers spread across offices in Colorado, Switzerland, Shanghai and California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|41 min
|Respect71
|43,823
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|41 min
|Respect71
|26,643
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|13
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|4 hr
|Assquatch
|110
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,268
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|Tolmarah
|91
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|10 hr
|chaco
|95
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC