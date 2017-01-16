Democrat Mike Johnston to announce run for Colorado governor in 2018
State Sen. Mike Johnston will kick off the 2018 Democratic primary on Tuesday by announcing that he's running for governor. The early move by Johnston, a former teacher, high school principal and Obama education adviser who's been active in Colorado school issues for several years, is a sign of the contentious gubernatorial campaign ahead .
