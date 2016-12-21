Cybersecurity training program expands to Colorado Springs
A Denver-based cybersecurity training program is expanding to Colorado Springs with a 36-week class that begins Jan. 30 and is targeted at local veterans and other technology professionals who want to move into the fast-growing industry. The SecureSet Academy training program, called the CORE Technical Bootcamp, is designed to prepare workers to get jobs that pay annual salaries between $60,000 and $85,000 in an industry that is expected to have up to 1.5 million unfilled jobs within two years, said Bret Fund, founder, president and CEO of SecureSet Academy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|15 min
|-Prince-
|26,241
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|18 min
|Respect71
|26,551
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|43,577
|Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Eig...
|7 hr
|Rattlesnake Pete
|8
|200+ Cases of Harassment & Abuse of People of C...
|7 hr
|Rattlesnake Pete
|53
|Sanctuary Cities for Deporting Illegal's
|7 hr
|Rattlesnake Pete
|15
|US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b...
|13 hr
|Fcvk tRump
|3
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC