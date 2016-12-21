Cybersecurity training program expands to Colorado Springs

A Denver-based cybersecurity training program is expanding to Colorado Springs with a 36-week class that begins Jan. 30 and is targeted at local veterans and other technology professionals who want to move into the fast-growing industry. The SecureSet Academy training program, called the CORE Technical Bootcamp, is designed to prepare workers to get jobs that pay annual salaries between $60,000 and $85,000 in an industry that is expected to have up to 1.5 million unfilled jobs within two years, said Bret Fund, founder, president and CEO of SecureSet Academy.

