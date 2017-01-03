Cuban Food Truck El Bohio Criollo Finds a Permanent Home in Golden

A food truck that popped up on Federal Boulevard near Mile High Stadium last spring quickly distracted me from the many Mexican taco vendors in the area. El Bohio Criollo stood out because its menu was Cuban; instead of carnitas and smothered burritos, the truck peddled yuca fries, croquetas, Cubano sandwiches stacked with roast pork and ham, and an unusual sandwich called a frito Cubano : a kind of burger made with a dense beef-and-chorizo patty.

