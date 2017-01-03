Cuban Food Truck El Bohio Criollo Fin...

Cuban Food Truck El Bohio Criollo Finds a Permanent Home in Golden

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

A food truck that popped up on Federal Boulevard near Mile High Stadium last spring quickly distracted me from the many Mexican taco vendors in the area. El Bohio Criollo stood out because its menu was Cuban; instead of carnitas and smothered burritos, the truck peddled yuca fries, croquetas, Cubano sandwiches stacked with roast pork and ham, and an unusual sandwich called a frito Cubano : a kind of burger made with a dense beef-and-chorizo patty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 25 min Frankie Rizzo 43,613
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 26,564
Denver tar (Nov '14) 7 hr Catiecat12 84
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 7 hr Catiecat12 17
last post wins! (Feb '11) 14 hr Princess Hey 26,248
News US Sen. Warren seeks to pull pot shops out of b... 18 hr Sneek Blee 6
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 21 hr miesha 696
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,583,831

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC