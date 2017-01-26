Crazy Mountain Brewery Makes Beer Cha...

Crazy Mountain Brewery Makes Beer Changes in Denver and in Edwards

Read more: Denver Westword

As Crazy Mountain Brewery continues to grow into its newish Denver location - Breckenridge Brewery's former headquarters at 470 Kalamath Street - the brewery is making significant changes to the missions of both that space and its original brewery and taproom in Edwards . In December, Crazy Mountain moved its canning line from Edwards to Denver, meaning that all of its mainline beers, like Hookiebobb IPA, Lava Lake Wit, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades ESB, and Lawyers, Guns & Money Barleywine-Style Ale , will now be brewed and packaged here.

