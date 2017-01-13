Convicted rapist sues Denver PD for not allowing him to register as sex offender

A five-time convicted felon and rapist just out of federal custody for illegal gun dealing is suing Denver police for not letting him register as a sex offender. George Morrison, 70, says in his lawsuit in Denver District Court filed Jan 9 that he can't simply chalk it up to good fortune and walk away because federal parole officers ordered him to register and if he doesn't, he risks being sent back to prison.

