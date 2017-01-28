Community calls for more involvement and greater clarity in Denver police use-of-force policy
Residents repeated calls for more community involvement in the drafting of the Denver Police Department's updated use-of-force policy during the second of three scheduled community meetings Saturday morning, while also asking for portions of the current proposal to be clarified . "You got to understand, this is a draft, it's only a draft," Chief Robert White said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
