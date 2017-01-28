Community calls for more involvement ...

Community calls for more involvement and greater clarity in Denver police use-of-force policy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Residents repeated calls for more community involvement in the drafting of the Denver Police Department's updated use-of-force policy during the second of three scheduled community meetings Saturday morning, while also asking for portions of the current proposal to be clarified . "You got to understand, this is a draft, it's only a draft," Chief Robert White said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Brian_G 44,486
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 26,892
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... Sat Archie Bunker 2
News 25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder Thu Go Blue Forever 1
Lookin For Tar Thu Lookingforblues 74
Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10) Thu bts 53
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... Jan 26 Respect71 73
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,689 • Total comments across all topics: 278,357,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC