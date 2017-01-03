Colorado's governor won't issue clean...

Colorado's governor won't issue clean-air executive order

In this Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, file photograph, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper carries a plate of food as he helps to serve the great Thanksgiving banquet to more than 500 homeless and poor men, women and children at the rescue mission in downtown Denver. Citing backlash from Republicans, Colorado's Democratic governor, Hickenlooper, said Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, he has abandoned the idea of issuing an executive order to seek a one-third cut in greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

