Colorado's governor won't issue clean-air executive order
In this Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, file photograph, Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper carries a plate of food as he helps to serve the great Thanksgiving banquet to more than 500 homeless and poor men, women and children at the rescue mission in downtown Denver. Citing backlash from Republicans, Colorado's Democratic governor, Hickenlooper, said Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, he has abandoned the idea of issuing an executive order to seek a one-third cut in greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Respect71
|43,850
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 min
|Respect71
|26,677
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|21 hr
|Snow dayz
|98
|Kathy Sabine (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Dahli
|111
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|Mon
|tbird19482
|13
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Princess Hey
|26,268
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Tolmarah
|91
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC