Colorado Springs activists, students demonstrate after Trump's inauguration
Emma Peterson and Holly Broughton protest President-elect Donald Trump at the corner of Bijou and Tejon while the inauguration takes place on Friday, January 20, 2017. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette Colorado Springs brothers Jason and Sean Leveille had never before participated in a protest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tracy Pickerell calls for assassination
|33 min
|Craig GA
|4
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|44,081
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|10 hr
|fgdfg
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|20 hr
|Respect71
|26,791
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|Thu
|Respect71
|33
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Assquatch
|115
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC