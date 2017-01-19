Colorado fires transportation audit chief for alleged embezzlement, launches criminal investigation
The director of audits at the Colorado Department of Transportation - a one-time candidate for Denver's city council who boasted of his work ethic and accountability - was fired and is under investigation for allegedly embezzling an undisclosed amount of money, a department spokeswoman said Thursday. Chris Wedor, 34, ran the agency's team that ensured its finances were properly spent and tracked.
