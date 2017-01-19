Colorado bill would repeal death penalty

Colorado bill would repeal death penalty

New Colorado State Senate Minority leader Lucia Guzman, D-Denver, applauds during the opening session of the 2017 Colorado Legislature, at the Capitol, in Denver, Jan. 11, 2017. The top Democrat in the state Senate has introduced a bill to eliminate the death penalty in Colorado, returning into the spotlight a divisive debate that's been simmering for years.

