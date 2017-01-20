Coloradans celebrate Donald Trump's inauguration
The goosebump moment hit Dylan Sparks at the very end of Donald Trump's inaugural address; the staccato flourish in which the nation's new president returned to the rhetoric of the 2016 campaign. It was then - when Trump promised to make America strong again, to make it proud again, to make it safe again - that the enormity of day sank in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|4 hr
|fgdfg
|1
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Respect71
|44,078
|Tracy Pickerell calls for assassination
|12 hr
|Craig GA
|2
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|14 hr
|Respect71
|26,791
|Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman...
|Thu
|Respect71
|33
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Thu
|Assquatch
|115
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC