Colo. elector suits cost taxpayers nearly $40K

DENVER Colorado taxpayers paid nearly $40,000 in lawyers' fees in the court battles that surrounded two Democratic Colorado electors who unsuccessfully fought the state law that required them to vote for Hillary Clinton. Electors Polly Baca and Robert Nemanich fought the state law, which requires electors to cast their electoral ballot for the candidate that won the state's popular vote, in federal court first in U.S. District Court of Colorado , then in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals once their initial request for an injunction was denied.

