Colo. elector suits cost taxpayers ne...

Colo. elector suits cost taxpayers nearly $40K

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

DENVER Colorado taxpayers paid nearly $40,000 in lawyers' fees in the court battles that surrounded two Democratic Colorado electors who unsuccessfully fought the state law that required them to vote for Hillary Clinton. Electors Polly Baca and Robert Nemanich fought the state law, which requires electors to cast their electoral ballot for the candidate that won the state's popular vote, in federal court first in U.S. District Court of Colorado , then in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals once their initial request for an injunction was denied.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 min Respect71 44,461
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 20 min Respect71 26,879
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... 8 hr Archie Bunker 2
News 25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder Thu Go Blue Forever 1
Lookin For Tar Thu Lookingforblues 74
Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10) Thu bts 53
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... Jan 26 Respect71 73
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,338,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC