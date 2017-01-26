Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery Opens Lowry Location

We just named Chop Shop Casual Urban Eatery one of the ten best fast-fine eateries in metro Denver , and now chef/owner Clint Wangsnes is serving his upscale cuisine in a new neighborhood. On January 26, a second Chop Shop opened at 200 Quebec Street, in the former Salty Rita's space in Lowry.

