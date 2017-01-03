Cherry Creek Mall to charge for parking
Cherry Creek Shopping Center will begin charging for parking in mid-January and has invested in a state-of-the-art Smart Parking system to make the transition easier. The change is in response to increased demand for parking due to increased construction in the surrounding area.
