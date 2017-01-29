CDHS requests funding to improve trea...

CDHS requests funding to improve treatment of Coloradans with mental health, substance use issues

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: North Denver Tribune

The Colorado Department of Human Services this week requested $9,645,018 from the Marijuana Tax Cash Fund next fiscal year to address behavioral health needs as they relate to the criminal justice system. The department's request follows recommendations from the Mental Health Hold Task Force and the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice .

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 13 min EdmondWA 44,506
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr Respect71 26,899
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... Sat Archie Bunker 2
News 25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder Jan 26 Go Blue Forever 1
Lookin For Tar Jan 26 Lookingforblues 74
Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10) Jan 26 bts 53
Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15) Jan 26 Makinna 64
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,286 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC