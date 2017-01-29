CDHS requests funding to improve treatment of Coloradans with mental health, substance use issues
The Colorado Department of Human Services this week requested $9,645,018 from the Marijuana Tax Cash Fund next fiscal year to address behavioral health needs as they relate to the criminal justice system. The department's request follows recommendations from the Mental Health Hold Task Force and the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice .
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Denver Tribune.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|13 min
|EdmondWA
|44,506
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|Respect71
|26,899
|Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A...
|Sat
|Archie Bunker
|2
|25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder
|Jan 26
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Lookin For Tar
|Jan 26
|Lookingforblues
|74
|Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10)
|Jan 26
|bts
|53
|Review: I Love Kickboxing- Lakewood (Dec '15)
|Jan 26
|Makinna
|64
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC