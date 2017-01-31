Business Q&A: Belong Designs, Denver

Business: Belong Designs Address: 3358 Larimer St., Denver Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday-Sunday Founded: 2013 Contact: 720-262-9763, belongdesigns.com, @belongdesigns Employees: 4 Q: How did you get involved in this business? A: We founded it at the Colorado School of Mines during my senior year of mechanical engineering classes, prior to graduating. Q: What distinguishes you from other businesses in your category? A: Our company was founded upon a unique, but global message - "When you follow your passions and do what you love, you find where you belong."

