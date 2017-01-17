Brider
Culinary all-stars Steven Redzikowski and Bryan Dayton opened this Highland joint in January 2016, and fans of the duo's highly acclaimed full-service ventures will recognize elements that run like swoon-worthy motifs across their menus. That means the meatballs we know and love, this time snuggled on ciabatta in the best meatball sandwich you'll ever eat, plus the signature kale-apple salad and Dayton's cocktails on tap.
