Billie Boutique opens on Tennyson

Berkeley resident Brittany Wiley and Sarah Schwab recently opened their first brick and mortar women's clothing and accessories boutique at 4162 Tennyson St. They began their journey 3 years ago with no loans and little capital, choosing to grow organically through nearly one hundred local pop-up shops. "Our goal is to provide our customers with friendly, approachable service and do our best to go above and beyond so they look and feel beautiful inside and out.

