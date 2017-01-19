Audit finds Denver sustainability office lacks plan to reach 2020 goals for environment-friendly ...
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock delivers his State of the City address from the outdoor plaza at Denver International Airport on July 11, 2016. A city audit of Mayor Michael Hancock's sustainability office has found it has no plan for measuring progress and achieving Denver's 2020 environmental goals.
