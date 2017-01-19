Audit finds Denver sustainability off...

Audit finds Denver sustainability office lacks plan to reach 2020 goals for environment-friendly ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock delivers his State of the City address from the outdoor plaza at Denver International Airport on July 11, 2016. A city audit of Mayor Michael Hancock's sustainability office has found it has no plan for measuring progress and achieving Denver's 2020 environmental goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 39 min Respect71 26,789
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr lides 44,064
Tracy Pickerell calls for assassination 9 hr Know what they are 1
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... 13 hr Respect71 33
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 15 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 1
Mexicans (Mar '14) 15 hr Assquatch 115
Colorado Adoptees can get their Original birth ... 17 hr joanNYadoptees 1
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC