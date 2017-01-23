Armed Robbers Hold Up LoHi Fat Jack's...

Armed Robbers Hold Up LoHi Fat Jack's Supersubs

The Fat Jack's Super Subs at 3326 Tejon Street in Lower Highland was robbed at gunpoint in the early-morning hours of Saturday, January 21. Owner Kyle Fabra says that the incident took place between 1 and 1:30 a.m. at the late-night sub shop. "Two guys came in dressed in red with over-sized hoodies on - one with a gun and one with a knife," Sabra says, adding that he's just relieved that his employees didn't attempt to deal with the situation heroically and simply handed over the cash that was in the register.

