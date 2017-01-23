Armed Robbers Hold Up LoHi Fat Jack's Supersubs

The Fat Jack's Super Subs at 3326 Tejon Street in Lower Highland was robbed at gunpoint in the early-morning hours of Saturday, January 21. Owner Kyle Fabra says that the incident took place between 1 and 1:30 a.m. at the late-night sub shop. "Two guys came in dressed in red with over-sized hoodies on - one with a gun and one with a knife," Sabra says, adding that he's just relieved that his employees didn't attempt to deal with the situation heroically and simply handed over the cash that was in the register.

