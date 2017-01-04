Arapahoe County Crime Blotter: A car thief tried to elude police in a Taco Bell drive-thru
Taco tactic. Police tried to stop a car for failing to signal in the 9000 block of East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village , on Nov. 29. The driver pulled into the drive-thru of a Taco Bell to elude officers, then drove to a nearby hotel, got out and ran to a truck and laid down in the bed to hide.
