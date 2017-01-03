Amplify Arts Denver Aims to Give Voice to Denver's DIY Scene
After the Denver Fire Department shut down Rhinoceropolis and Glob , two underground music and arts venues, not long after Oakland's Ghost Ship fire that killed 36, Denver's DIY arts scene went dark. Venues shuttered their social-media profiles.
Title
Updated
Last By
Comments
