ACLU asks Denver to stop enforcing dr...

ACLU asks Denver to stop enforcing drug user ban in parks amid decline in suspensions

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

People ride their bikes past the new used needle kiosk on Oct. 7, 2015, along the Cherry Creek Trail near Stout Street. The kiosk was set up by Denver's Office of Drug Strategy which is part of the Denver Department of Environmental Health after hearing so many complaints coming from that area about the amounts used needles laying around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 19 min lides 44,395
News 25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder 9 hr Go Blue Forever 1
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 9 hr Respect71 26,849
Lookin For Tar 10 hr Lookingforblues 74
Democrats - The Party OfLiars - Always Have - A... 11 hr Melquiades Estrada 1
Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10) 12 hr bts 53
Why is story of NY lawyer who assaulted a woman... Thu Respect71 73
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,041 • Total comments across all topics: 278,295,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC