25-year-old charged for 2012 Montbello gang murder
Denver prosecutors have charged a 23-year-old man with a gang-related murder in 2012 in the Montbello neighborhood when he was 17. Brandon D. Brown, is accused of first-degree murder and other crimes in the death of James Dishmon, 25, near 55th Avenue and Wheeling Street. Dishmon, known as "Too Tight," was shot along with three others, all of whom survived, by three men who walked up to them and began shooting, according to an arrest affidavit.
