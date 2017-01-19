16-year-old Denver boy gunned down du...

16-year-old Denver boy gunned down during Adams County strip club shootout

Read more: Denver Post

Authorities have identified a 16-year-old Denver boy as the person slain in a shootout with armed security guards this month outside an Adams County strip club. Luis Javalera Hinojos died of a gunshot wound in the Jan. 8 encounter at the Players Club on the 6700 block of Federal Boulevard, according to the Adams County coroner's office.

