16-year-old Denver boy gunned down during Adams County strip club shootout
Authorities have identified a 16-year-old Denver boy as the person slain in a shootout with armed security guards this month outside an Adams County strip club. Luis Javalera Hinojos died of a gunshot wound in the Jan. 8 encounter at the Players Club on the 6700 block of Federal Boulevard, according to the Adams County coroner's office.
