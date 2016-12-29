Vacant Lakewood office tower to become affordable housing
A Lakewood office tower that has sat nearly empty since it was built 35 years ago will be filled with much needed affordable housing. Metro West Housing Solutions , Lakewood's housing authority, will develop 152 income-restricted apartments at 5800 W. Alameda Ave. - 54 of them in the existing eight-story office tower and 98 in a new four-story building planned for the large parking lot just to west.
