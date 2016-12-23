TSA PreCheck RV to travel around Denver through January
A mobile TSA PreCheck RV will continue to travel around Denver until the end of January, signing up an average of 50 people per day. The program was initially meant to last four weeks but has been extended for a total 60-90 days depending on demand, program spokesman Charlie Carroll said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|merry christmas
|32 min
|As I see it
|2
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|36 min
|As I see it
|43,503
|Morgan Ingram was not murdered nor stalked. (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Jenn
|97
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Not looking just ...
|69
|what is wrong with you people????
|11 hr
|Keith
|16
|JonBenet murder: premeditated by Patsy?
|14 hr
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|15 hr
|tbird19482
|26,471
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC