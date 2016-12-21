The Ten Most Shocking Music Stories of 2016
In Denver music news, as on the national stage, 2016 has been good, bad - but mostly it's been ugly. From the deaths of irreplaceable pop icons to the closures of beloved venues and the bizarre antics of artists we can't seem to escape, this year has kicked our collective asses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|lides
|43,510
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|26,477
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|8 hr
|Tina
|86
|Sanctuary Cities for Deporting Illegal's
|19 hr
|Aterrificphart
|13
|merry christmas
|19 hr
|Aterrificphart
|4
|Morgan Ingram was not murdered nor stalked. (Nov '12)
|Sun
|Jenn
|97
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Not looking just ...
|69
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC