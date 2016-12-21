The Best Denver Clubs to Open or Shut Down in 2016

After Quixote's True Blue closed at the end of October, Sub.mission's Nicole Cacciavillano took over the space at 314 East 13th Avenue, in Capitol Hill, and turned it into the dubstep-centric club, Black Box. The venue, which is painted completely black, sports a powerful, state-of-the-art Basscouch sound system and is quickly becoming the headquarters for the area's basshead community.

