Teen Dies After Being Shot By Possibl...

Teen Dies After Being Shot By Possible 'Good Friend'

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Christmas Windstorm Produced 110 MPH Gust Near Denver High winds ripped across Colorado on Christmas Day with hurricane-force gusts reported in the foothills northwest of Denver. Teen Dies After Being Shot By Possible 'Good Friend' A 14-year-old boy who was shot inside a home in Littleton on Friday afternoon has died, and a 15-year-old is in custody in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 min tbird19482 26,489
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 32 min Frankie Rizzo 43,382
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 1 hr Milehighair 8
merry christmas 7 hr Aterrificphart 6
What are billets on a truck 8 hr Tafron 4
Project New Americana Movement 11 hr Project New Ameri... 1
Denver tar (Nov '14) 11 hr Shyline 71
See all Denver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denver Forum Now

Denver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Earthquake
  5. Wall Street
 

Denver, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,933

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC