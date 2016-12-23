Sunshine in Denver before possible white Christmas
It will be warmer than normal on Friday and Saturday before a west wind brings snow into Colorado, according to forecasters. The high temperatures will be 49 degrees on Friday and 47 on Saturday, according to meteorologists for the National Weather Service in Boulder.
