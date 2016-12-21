Session Coffee Opens Over Christmas Weekend

Many Denverites took some time off from work over Christmas weekend, but not Matt and Brad Gruber, two brothers who opened Session Coffee at 1340 South Santa Fe Drive on Friday, December 23. The week before, Matt Gruber told us he and and his brother were just waiting for final city inspections before opening, and those official sign-offs came in time for Session to become one of the last food and beverage establishments to debut before year's end. Session even opened for a few hours on Christmas morning, a welcome new stop for travelers hitting northbound Santa Fe near West Mississippi Avenue.

