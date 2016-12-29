Riverfront plaza begins rising in Confluence Park as tricky project takes shape
Victor Saucedo rides his bike across the river where work continues on the trickier-than-expected project, at the new riverfront plaza at Confluence Park on Dec. 29, 2016 in Denver. A new riverfront plaza at Denver's Confluence Park is beginning to take shape as crews lower 25,000-pound precast concrete steps into place at the edge of the South Platte River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Denver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|18 min
|Terra Firma
|43,473
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|5 hr
|T Boy
|13
|My Friend Got My Mom Pregnant (Apr '12)
|5 hr
|Shalyn
|89
|Denver tar (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Sick in Colorado
|78
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|tbird19482
|26,511
|merry christmas
|Wed
|Aterrificphart
|15
|What are billets on a truck
|Wed
|G Man
|5
Find what you want!
Search Denver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC